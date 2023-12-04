Animals and Wildlife

Watch: Young deer surprises shoppers in Southern California Sam's Club

Security camera video shows a deer trotting through store aisles inside a Riverside County Sam's Club with a police officer trailing behind.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young deer surprised shoppers last week when it wandered through the aisles of a Southern California Sam's Club with a police officer in pursuit.

The Corona Police Department dispatch center received several calls earlier in the day about a deer romping through yards in the Riverside County community. The deer jumped a wall and briefly went for a swim in a backyard pool, police said.

caught on camera Dec 2

NJ cops chase wild deer after elementary school break-in – watch it unfold

New Jersey Nov 6

Video: Deer crash lands on pickup truck just as man is about to sell it

The afternoon adventure continued inside the Sam's Club on Ontario Avenue. Security cameras show the deer entering the store through automatic sliding doors and trotting past a shopper pushing a cart with a police officer running after the animal.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The officer eventually caught up with the deer, providing some comfort until Corona Animal Control officers arrived and safely released the deer back into the wild.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us