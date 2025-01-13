Animals

WATCH: Video captures coyote being pulled out of grocery store shelf in Chicago

No injuries were reported in the incident as Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago police responded to the incident.

By Alex Fisher

When video footage showing an officer working to get an animal out of a shelving unit at an Aldi store in Chicago's Humboldt Park began, no one could have predicted what would eventually come out.

Could it be a rat? A snake? Maybe even a possum?

No.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Instead, as the video goes on and the officer appears to pull something out by its legs, a coyote slowly slips between the produce shelves until it is on all fours inside the store.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Chicago Animal Care and Control and Chicago police confirmed they responded to the 800 block of North Kedzie around 9:45 a.m. Monday "and safely took custody of the coyote."

"The animal is currently at our facility awaiting transfer to our wildlife rehabilitation partner, Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation," CACC said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "The coyote appears uninjured, but Flint Creek will conduct an assessment to confirm its health before releasing it back into the wild if deemed appropriate."

U.S. & World

California Wildfires 24 hours ago

Strong winds forecast to return and threaten Los Angeles area's fight against fires

California Wildfires 6 hours ago

Wedding band found under rubble of home destroyed by the Eaton Fire

Chicago police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Experts took the opportunity to remind the public that January through March is coyote mating season, "which often leads to increased activity and sightings as they search for mates and establish territories."

"While coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, it’s always best to avoid interaction and for people to secure food sources to minimize encounters," animal control stated.

This article tagged under:

Animalschicago news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us