Super Bowl
Live Updates

Live updates: Eagles arriving at art museum for Super Bowl speeches

Parade coverage is underway on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Eagles dismantled the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, and are celebrating Friday with a parade down Broad Street.
  • This will be the second time in eight years the Eagles work their way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps with the Lombardi Trophy to deliver speeches to thousands of fans.
  • Heading out to celebrate? From road closures to the parade route, here's everything you need to know.
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia will be streaming the entire parade and speeches. You can also watch on NBC10. Coverage across all platforms is live now.

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions! Follow along for live updates of the parade in Philly and watch fans celebrate.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us