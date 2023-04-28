Watch: SpaceX to Launch 2 Communications Satellites

SpaceX will launch two satellites for the telecom company SES on Friday and land a rocket at sea, weather permitting, and you can watch the action live in the player above.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying SES' O3b mPower 3 and 4 satellites is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday during an 88-minute window that opens at 6:12 p.m. EDT.

If everything goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth just under nine minutes after liftoff, according to Space.com. It will come in for a vertical touchdown on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.