WATCH: Police Find Live Deer in Car's Trunk During Traffic Stop

Dashcam video shows a passenger carrying the deer across the road as the animal struggled in his arms

Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of her car.

The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by police in Newberry Township.

The occupants told officers they had realized the deer was still alive but kept driving anyway, police said.

Police said they told a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a dashboard camera video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.

The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is assisting with the incident.

