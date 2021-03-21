WATCH: Officer Saves Elderly Woman From NJ Apartment Fire

What to Know Dramatic body camera footage shows a Winslow Township police officer saving an elderly woman from an apartment fire in Sicklerville, New Jersey, Saturday night.

Officer Jarel Ferren was patrolling near Edgewood Acres on 439 Church Road around 9 p.m. when he spotted flames coming from the rear sliding door of an apartment.

Officer Ferren notified the communication center for an urgent response from the fire department. He then entered the burning apartment where he heard an elderly woman crying for help. Video shows Officer Ferren rushing through the smoke and then carrying the woman out to safety.

Officer Ferren administered first aid to the woman until EMS arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation and burns. Responders also rescued the woman’s dog and parrot.

Body camera footage shows other officers evacuating the other residents inside the building. The Winslow Township Fire Department later arrived and contained the fire to only one apartment before bringing the flames under control.

The residents later returned to their homes. The Camden County Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.