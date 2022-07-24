WATCH: NASCAR's Denny Hamlin Channels Steph Curry With Victory Celebration

WATCH: Denny Hamlin channels Steph Curry with victory celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Denny Hamlin is a Jordan Brand athlete, but that didn't stop him from paying tribute to Steph Curry on Sunday.

After winning his record-setting seventh race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver got out of his Toyota and mimicked Steph's now-iconic "night night" celebration.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since Curry made the celebration famous during the past NBA postseason, athletes across the globe have been giving it their own twist. Hamlin is the latest in the long line of athletes. From Sabrina Ionescu to Alex Morgan to even children, the world can't get enough of the celebration.

Interestingly enough, Hamlin is good friends with Michael Jordan and is a former Charlotte Hornets season ticket holder (where Steph's father Dell Curry is a broadcaster). Hamlin is a Jordan-sponsored athlete and co-owns 23XI Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series team, with MJ.

The victory was Hamlin's third this season and 49th of his career, tying him with Tony Stewart for 15th all-time. Unlike Curry and Jordan, Hamlin has been unable to seal the deal at the end of his first 16 seasons. He is one victory away from tying Junior Johnson for the most wins by a driver without a championship.

Hamlin must be hoping that Curry's iconic celebration will bring him that championship swagger as the NASCAR season nears the playoffs, which will air exclusively on NBC and USA Network

Editor's note: Hamlin was stripped of his win after his car failed post-race inspection. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner.