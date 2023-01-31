John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom.

The "Full House" actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos—who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh—on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new.

"I taught my parents something that I thought you would really like," he said in the video. "I learned it at school and I'm gonna teach it."

He begins with putting his arms in front of him and touching his thumb with his index finger on both hands as he slowly chants, "Peace begins with me." With every word, Billy rotates what fingers touch his thumb, until he gets to his pinky last before starting all over. After going through the motion twice out loud, he closes his eyes and says the third round in his head.

"And on that last one where I was closing my eyes," Billy continues, "I was saying it in my mind so it would be much calmer."

Stamoscaptioned the video, "Wise words from my kid."

Indeed, fans appreciated Billy's advice, with one user writing, "Sweet boy...I'm going introduce this to my 7th graders and start every class this way!" while another person commented, "Love that this resonated with him that he came home and taught you! What an old soul and a big heart."

And it's not just Billy's sweet words Stamos has shared in the past. In November, he posted a piece of advice that his late friend and co-star Bob Saget gave him on fatherhood.

"For the first few months I didn't feel as connected with my son as I thought I would," Stamos captioned a Nov. 10 Instagram video of Billy laughing. "Bob Saget said just wait until the first time he laughs at you. If this doesn't cheer you up on a Wednesday, nothing will."

The snippet received lots of love in the comments, including from Caitlin herself.

"You've turned into the best father for our son," she wrote. "Love you both most."