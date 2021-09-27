WATCH: Huge Beehive Removed From 50 Feet Up Boston Building

A beehive that had grown to a few hundred thousand bees needed to be removed from under a roof in Boston's Allston neighborhood Monday.

The beekeepers who worked this unique job gave NBC Boston an inside look as they tried to help the bees, keeping as many alive as possible as they took down the massive hive 50 feet up.

"This is like the unicorn of jobs. You just don't see this in New England, ever," said Brad Hall, of NW Pest Control.

He'd never dealt with anything like this beehive either. A team of professional beekeepers from Al-Lins Honey Farm in Beverly rode a hydraulic lift up the building to vacuum up the honeybees and put them in cages.

It's a time-consuming and delicate process, Hall said: "We want to make sure these bees get relocated so they continue to make honey and pollenate and do everything they're supposed to do."

