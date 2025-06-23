A helicopter crash-landed outside a waterfront restaurant in Michigan over the weekend without any injuries being reported.

The incident happened outside Cabana Blue Lakefront Sports Bar and Grill in Clay Township on Sunday, when the privately-owned helicopter was trying to land on a vacant lot next to the restaurant along Anchor Bay.

NBC affiliate WDIV-TV confirmed the helicopter's ownership and reported that Clay Township police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

St. Clair County Emergency Director Justin Westmiller confirmed there were no injuries suffered from the crash. He told CBS News Detroit that four adults on board were all from Canada.

Westmiller said that "a little fuel" leaked from the helicopter after the crash, and that both of its batteries had been turned off.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will not investigate the crash because the helicopter is registered in Canada.