Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place.

The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10.

The group flipped tables and tossed chairs at the plexiglass security barriers. At one point, someone even threw a bicycle into the restaurant. Somehow, no one was injured.

“They destroyed the glass, they broke my chairs, they messed up my refrigerator. It might be little stuff, but it costs a lot,” the eatery’s owner, who did not with to be identified, said.

The incident happened despite Philadelphia imposing a modified summer curfew last month specifically aimed at keeping minors safe and away from crime.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating and hopes the public can recognize some of the youths in the video. In the meantime, the restaurant’s owner is afraid of going back to work in a neighborhood that she said is becoming more and more dangerous.

“We have done nothing to nobody except open a restaurant trying to make a living, as well as trying to provide a service. Nobody’s expecting that they’re going into business to get their place trashed,” she said.