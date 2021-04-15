WATCH: Florida Driver Breaks Through Gates and Jumps Rising Drawbridge

One Florida driver didn't let something like a rising drawbridge slow them down, and the moment was caught on camera Monday.

A traffic camera video captured the incident in Daytona Beach, when an SUV driver sped up across a rising drawbridge, broke a guard arm and caught air before landing on the other side.

Another guard arm was broken on the other side, police said.

Both of the arms had to be repaired, police said.

Police told local media they believe they've identified the driver.