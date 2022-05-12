Watch: Fireball Erupts After Dump Truck Crashes in Ohio

Morning commuters on Interstate 77 in Green, Ohio may have seen the crash that caused a massive fireball to erupt.

Around 7:20 a.m., a dump truck collided with an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle that was on the shoulder of the highway.

The crash caused a fiery explosion and the two vehicles slid down the hill. Drivers who witnessed the crash pulled over and ran toward the burning vehicles. The two drivers of the vehicles were transferred to the hospital.

After the crash, ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot released the following statement on Twitter:

"Early today, an ODOT District 4 Highway Technician was struck alongside Interstate 77 in the City of Green. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated with serious, but non-life threating [sic] injuries. We are extremely fortunate he is alive as this could have had a much different outcome. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

Earlier today, an ODOT employee was struck alongside I-77 in Summit County. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently being treated with serious, but non-life threating injuries. We are extremely fortunate he is alive. This is the 82nd ODOT crew struck this year. pic.twitter.com/28ZLE6ec36 — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) May 12, 2022

The cause of the crash is under investigation.