Watch: Car Crashes Into 7-Eleven Store in Waterbury, Conn.

A car crashed into a convenience store in Waterbury on Saturday and the entire incident was captured on video.

The crash happened at the 7-Eleven on Baldwin Street around 3 p.m.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed provided video of the moment a driver crashed through a 7-Eleven in Waterbury on Saturday.

Store manager Suhel Ahmed said everyone was okay.

In a video provided by Ahmed, a car can be seen driving through the front of the store and multiple items being thrown from the impact.

After the crash, several people can be seen running to the front of the store to see what happened.

Despite the damage, Ahmed says the store remains open.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to police for more details.

