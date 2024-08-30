WATCH: Animal rescue reunites nursing mother with her puppies in Waterbury, Conn.

An animal rescue organization has reunited a nursing mother with several of her puppies in Waterbury Thursday night.

The dog was found in the area of Lincoln Street, and was likely dumped after giving birth.

BARC CT, an animal advocacy and rescue organization, helped the Pitbull reunite with five of her puppies. They caught the interaction in a video posted on Facebook.

"A community came together for this dog and her babies like we’ve never seen," the organization said.

BARC CT offered a cash reward to encourage whoever had the puppies to turn them over.

"She approached hesitantly but once she and the babies realized they had found each other, well let’s just say no one could hold back the tears. It was a powerful moment," BARC CT said.

Thursday afternoon, BARC CT got some good news from someone who said she had five of the puppies, but the animal rescue believes there may be other puppies still out there.

A spokesperson said the puppies appear to be about two weeks old.

The dog is being cared for by a foster family and will soon be checked out by a veterinarian.

Neighbors came together to feed her and give her water. They worked to catch her, spending hours coaxing her out of a wooded area.