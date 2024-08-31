car crash

Mississippi bus crash kills 7 people and injures 37

The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over.

By The Associated Press

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in Mississippi after a commercial bus overturned on Interstate 20 on Saturday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital, according to a news release. The bus was traveling west when it left the highway near Bovina in Warren County and flipped over. No other vehicle was involved.

The dead included a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, according to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. They were identified by their mother. Authorities were working to identify the other victims, he said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and hasn't released the names of the deceased. No other information was immediately provided.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

car crash
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us