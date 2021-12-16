Alec Baldwin

Warrant Issued for Alec Baldwin's Cell Phone After Shooting on ‘Rust' Set

The film's cinematographer was killed in the movie set shooting

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

A search warrant was issued for actor Alec Baldwin's cell phone Thursday, nearly two months after a shooting on the New Mexico set of "Rust" killed the film's cinematographer and injured its director, court documents show.

In an affidavit filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court, authorities asked for the iPhone "due to conversations between affiant and Alec Baldwin being conducted through 'iMessages.'"

The affiant is identified as a violent crimes detective with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department. The documents do not provide additional details about the conversations.

Dutch Merrick is an armorer and prop master for TV and movies, which means he knows firsthand how movie actors and crews are supposed to be kept safe from guns on set. He joined LX News host Ashley Holt to to talk about the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie “Rust” and every step that should have prevented it from happening.

This article tagged under:

Alec Baldwinmovie set shooting
