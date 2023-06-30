Warrant issued after Jersey Devil statue stolen from outside New Jersey restaurant

What in the devil?

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the theft of a carved wooden Jersey Devil statue that for years sat outside Lucille's Luncheonette in Warren Grove, N.J.

The iconic statue was stolen Friday night from in front of the Route 539 eatery.

Stafford Township Police Department announced that a warrant was issued for Thomas L. Bintz, a 52 year old from Ohio, for fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft. Bintz had not been apprehended as of Tuesday, per police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Surveillance footage from Friday night appears to show an SUV, which was towing a flatbed with a Jeep on it, pull alongside the statue.

The owners of Lucille’s Luncheonette announced the theft on their Facebook page Saturday with photos, asking anyone with information about the missing statue to reach out.

"We would like him returned," the post said. "He has great sentimental value not just for us but our guests."

That led to an outpouring of support from the community, with the post having been shared nearly 4,000 times on Facebook. Video of the incident was later added, along with a photo of one of the statue's wings that broke off during the getaway and was left behind in the gravel parking lot.

"We are certain even if returned ..he will not be in any shape to display again," the owners wrote of the statue.

The Jersey Devil is part of New Jersey and Philadelphia folklore. The most popular origin story dates to 1735 in the Pine Barrens when Mother Leeds gave birth to her 13th baby, which turned into a devil-like creature and has since roamed the area (hence the name of the NHL's New Jersey Devils).

The eatery, which opened in 1975, has a Jersey Devil theme.

Luckily, the original artist of the statue reached out to the owners about making a replacement.

"He was very disturbed to see what happened to his custom creation, and he is going to start working on a new commissioned replacement for us," read a post on the eatery's Facebook page. "And we will have a get together after the summer to celebrate our friends, fans and neighbors .. because the Devil 'May Care' ... but we certainly know for a fact you do...and we want to have a Devil of a Good Time with you all."