Michigan

Want Fries With That Exam? College Profs Are Being Asked to Help With Food Service at Michigan State

Short of help, the university is making an urgent plea to staff to volunteer in campus dining halls, including faculty

531162587
Getty Images

Hey, professor, hold the mayo!

Short of help, Michigan State University is making an urgent plea to staff to volunteer in campus dining halls, including faculty.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

MSU's residential services department has already asked 132 full-time employees to work eight hours a week, the Lansing State Journal reported, but it's apparently not enough.

“Faculty and staff from around campus are invited to sign up to assist in the dining halls! We have specific needs during evenings and weekends,” Vennie Gore, a senior vice president, said in an email to deans.

Gore provided a link to a criminal background check and tips on how to prepare for the first shift.

Devin Silvia, director of undergraduate studies in MSU’s computational math department, said the request was “astounding.”

"I am all about supporting the MSU student community and making sure they have a positive experience,” Silvia said. “But at the end of the day, I’m doing that in my own career and questioning whether I’m being sufficiently compensated.”

United States Oct 14

1 in 4 Workers Quit Their Job This Year—Here's What Companies Are Getting Wrong About Retention

Jobs Oct 13

Americans Quit Their Jobs at a Record Pace in August

About 4,000 students typically work in dining halls, but only 1,200 were employed at the end of September, the State Journal reported.

Starting pay was recently raised from $12 to $15 an hour. Gore said MSU is competing with local businesses for workers.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MichiganMichigan State Universitylabor shortage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us