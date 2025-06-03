Lawsuits

Florida man sues Disney World over ‘catastrophic' injuries from water slide

Eugene Strickland visited the park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 31, 2021, and went on the Downhill Double Dipper, a high-speed water ride.

By NBC Miami

A man is suing Walt Disney Parks, claiming he suffered “catastrophic” injuries after riding a water slide at Blizzard Beach.

The lawsuit was filed in Orange County, Florida, on Thursday by Eugene Strickland, who visited the park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 31, 2021, and went on the Downhill Double Dipper, a high-speed water ride.

Strickland was 334 pounds at the time and exceeded the ride's weight limit of 300 pounds, the lawsuit said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Strickland "became momentarily airborne as a result of the ride's 'exhilarating speeds' and design, resulting on DISNEY'S inner tube becoming forcibly, suddenly, and unexpectedly dislodged from underneath Plaintiff's body," the lawsuit read.

He sustained "permanent catastrophic" injuries as a result, the lawsuit claimed.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Strickland is accusing Walt Disney World of negligence and argues that Disney had a responsibility to fix the slide's "dangerous conditions."

The suit is seeking $50,000 in damages.

This article tagged under:

LawsuitsDisney
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us