Russia

Vladimir Putin Gives Action Movie Star Steven Seagal Russia's ‘Order of Friendship'

The "Under Siege" action star holds both American and Russian citizenship.

By The Associated Press

Russia President Vladimir Putin, left, and actor Steven Seagal.
Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.

The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced on the Russian government's internet portal. The order recognizes people who Russia considers to have contributed to bettering international relations.

The "Under Siege" actor was a vocal supporter of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and last year visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other.

Seagal was named in 2018 as a Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the United States and Japan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US action hero actor Steven Seagal after presenting a Russian passport to him during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 25, 2016.
ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RussiaCelebrity News
