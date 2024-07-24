Virtual roll call will pick Democratic presidential nominee before 2024 DNC

The rules committee of the Democratic National Committee officially adopted a procedure Wednesday that will enable a virtual roll call to determine the party’s presidential nominee, more than two weeks ahead of the Democratic convention in Chicago in an effort to strengthen the party against any legal challenge.

The committee, acting in an effort to short-circuit any legal challenge from Republicans that would bar Democrats from the presidential ballot, approved the process that will result in a nominee being named in early August.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison praised the party’s efforts during an “unprecedented situation,” which followed the decision of President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid.

Party officials said that questions over Ohio’s Aug. 7 deadline to establish their presidential nominee led to the decision to adopt the virtual roll call.

“We have the guideposts and expertise in place to ensure we do this right, and in a manner that is consistent with our values as Democrats,” Harrison said.

According to the rules committee, candidates will be able to declare their intention to run for the party’s nomination beginning Thursday. That process will continue until Saturday evening, and will then transition into a period of obtaining delegate support prior to the roll call vote.

Any candidate interested in running for the nomination will be required to obtain the support of at least 300 delegates, with a maximum of 50 from a specific state. Any candidate that meets those requirements will be eligible for the virtual roll call vote on Aug. 1, and a candidate that receives a majority of the votes in that process will be declared the party’s nominee.

After a nominee has been designated, they will then choose their running mate, which will be accepted by DNC leadership ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline.

Both members of the presidential ticket will be given a ceremonial vote by delegates in Chicago, who will also be tasked with adopting the party’s official platform when the convention begins on Aug. 19.

It is largely expected that Vice President Kamala Harris will secure the party’s nomination for the presidential spot on the ticket. She has received the endorsement of Biden and dozens of other officials, and has said she has secured enough delegate support to take the nomination.

At least seven candidates have been identified as potential running mates, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg.