Reality TV

Virginia woman featured on MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead

Autumn Oxley was on the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant,” which aired in 2014 and followed her pregnancy and the birth of her son, Drake

By Olivia Diaz

Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of Autumn Oxley, who appeared on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant" a decade ago. Oxley, 27, died last weekend in Sandston, about nine miles east of Richmond.

Police said they responded to a medical emergency shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. Oxley was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still determining a cause of death, police said.

Oxley was on the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant,” which aired in 2014. It followed her pregnancy and the birth of Oxley's son, Drake.

Officials urged people with information to contact Henrico County police.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Reality TV
