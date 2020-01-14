Virginia House Votes to Ratify Equal Rights Amendment

A majority of the Democrat-controlled Virginia House voted Wednesday to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and the Senate is expected to follow.

ERA supporters erupted in cheers as the chamber approved the historic resolution.

"It's about the right time for Virginia to finally be on the right side of history," resolution sponsor Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy said.

Celebration in the Va House gallery as the chamber approves the ERA resolution. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/E8VGFxCej4 — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 15, 2020

The votes are be a momentous symbolic victory for many women's rights advocates and a sign of how much once-solidly conservative Virginia has changed.

At the national level, many questions remain about the fate of the proposed amendment first introduced nearly a century ago. Court battles are expected to ensue.

ERA supporters of all ages were in Richmond on Wednesday. The female lawmakers who revived and championed the ERA took photos together to the cheers of supporters.

Big crowd of Va #ERA supporters waiting to get into the Virginia House gallery. The resolution is expected to be approve by both chambers today. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/eFNqRNBUJZ — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 15, 2020

The female lawmakers who have revived and championed the #ERA in the Va House of Delegates taking pre-vote photos to the cheers of supporters. Votes expected in both chambers today. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/iBPhpcdYdS — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 15, 2020

Presidential daughter and former Virginia first lady Lynda Bird Johnson Robb was among the supporters. She wore a sash covered in '70s era buttons promoting the ERA.

"It's up to the women!" one button read.

Former Virginia First Lady & Presidential daughter Lynda Bird Johnson Robb among #ERA supporters who expect the Virginia House & Senate to ratify today. Her vintage buttons are from the 1970s ERA push when she chaired the President’s Advisory Committee for Women @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/UwqhPGgQK2 — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 15, 2020

The proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution would outlaw discrimination based on gender, providing Congress with firmer grounding to pass anti-discrimination laws, while giving lawsuits more strength in the courts.

ERA advocates say the measure will enshrine equality for women in the Constitution, offering stronger protections in sex discrimination cases.

Opponents warn it will erode commonsense protections for women, such as workplace accommodations during pregnancies. They also worry it would be used by abortion-rights supporters to quash restrictions on the grounds that they specifically discriminate against women.

Final passage would make Virginia the decisive 38th state to ratify the ERA, surpassing the three-quarters of states needed to add an amendment to the Constitution.