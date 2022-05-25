Uvalde school shooting

Vigils Held in Uvalde, Other Texas Cities After School Shooting

Mourners in Uvalde, San Antonio and Austin gathered to mourn the 19 students and two teachers killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School

Stormy Flores, 11, sits with a sign bearing the names of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

SAN ANTONIO — Mourners in Uvalde and other Texas cities held vigils Wednesday for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school.

“Our hearts are broken. We are devastated,” Pastor Tony Gruben of Baptist Temple Church said at the Uvalde County Fairplex Wednesday evening.

Vigils were also held in San Antonio and in the Texas state capital of Austin.

In San Antonio, around 80 miles to the east, a crying woman distributed flowers and balloons to the mourners who gathered at San Fernando Cathedral.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Uvalde school shooting 1 hour ago

Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims

Uvalde school shooting 3 hours ago

Uvalde School District Had an Extensive Safety Plan. 19 Children Were Killed Anyway.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us