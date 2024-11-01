Videos show chaos unleashed in downtown Orlando mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 hurt

Surveillance video and bodycam footage captured the chaos unleashed during a mass shooting in downtown Orlando that left two dead and at least seven hurt while tens of thousands gathered for Halloween celebrations, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers first responded to a call at around 1:07 a.m. for a shooting at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. A victim there fell to the ground, and the suspect and others allegedly took off, police said.

Shortly after, authorities received a different call about a shooting south of Washington Street and Orange Avenue. One victim there was killed.

In all, nine people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The two men who died were 25 and 19 years old. Their names have not been released.

The other victims are:

an 18-year-old man, shot in lower left leg

a 39-year-old woman, shot in the left hand

a 24-year-old woman, shot in the left leg

a 20-year-old man, who suffered a graze wound to the head

a 26-year-old man, shot in the right foot

a 19-year-old woman, shot in the upper back, lodged in cheek

a 26-year-old woman, who suffered injuries from being trampled

Two of the survivors are in critical condition, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

In surveillance video, the gunman can be seen in a bright yellow shirt walking among a crowd of people in costumes. He looks behind him, takes out a gun and shoots one person, sending the crowd running and screaming.

It is not clear if that footage is from the first or second scene.

In police bodycam footage, an officer can be heard yelling, "Gunshot victim, gunshot victim, gunshot victim!"

Then, the video cuts to the officer running toward the suspect, telling him, "Get on the ground! Get on the ground right now."

"It's not me, it's not me," the suspect responds, as the officer grabs him.

Other officers rush to assist.

"I saw him shoot, I saw him shoot!" the arresting officer says, as authorities pin the suspect to the ground.

Authorities said the suspect is a 17-year-old. NBC Miami does not identify minors suspected in crime unless they are charged as an adult.

"The officers did a great job. They responded right when they heard the shooting, you know. So everybody else is running. They're not, they're sitting in position looking for a shooter. They found a shooter. They took him down," Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.