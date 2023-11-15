Crime and Courts

Caught-on-camera: Man uses stolen police car to go on shopping trip

The police cruiser was stolen from the University of the District of Columbia campus

By Allison Hageman

A man accused of stealing a police cruise in Washington, D.C., was later seen on surveillance video shopping at a Lowes store Friday night.

The suspect stole the gray Ford Explorer from the University of the District of Columbia at about 3:45 a.m., according to D.C. police. The vehicle was clearly marked with the word "Police" and included a badge.

Surveillance video shared by police shows the man stepping out of the car and walking into the store. Cameras inside the store captured him strolling around and filling his cart with paper towels and laundry detergent. He then left the store and loaded his purchases into the stolen car.

Police have recovered the vehicle but continue to search for the man seen in the video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the police.

