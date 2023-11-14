Video shows group of otters taunting alligator in Florida

Most Floridians know the importance of staying away from alligators in ponds, but video captured in Florida shows a group of otters playing near a gator without a care.

The video, captured in Lake Hollingsworth, Florida, shows three otters heading into a lake where an alligator is swimming.

The gator appears to swim closer and then stops with its snout sticking out of the water,

When the otters spot it, they start darting back and forth, almost like they are taunting the predator.