Miami

Lamborghini yacht sinking caught on camera as US Coast Guard rescues 32 people

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video shows the aftermath from a Lamborghini yacht that partially sank over the weekend off Miami Beach and led to more than 30 people needing to be rescued.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The boat was carrying 32 people who were rescued. No injuries were reported.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video posted on social media showed a large group of women on the boat as it started sinking.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Photos released by the Coast Guard showed crews responding and the yacht partially submerged.

Over 30 people had to be rescued after a Lamborghini yacht partially sank off Miami Beach.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 7 hours ago

Live updates: Trump to meet with Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina

Holidays 14 seconds ago

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in 2025: Its history and meaning

Other video showed the yacht bobbing in the water after its occupants were rescued.

It's unknown who owns the boat or what caused it to sink.

Coast Guard officials said commercial salvage was trying to recover the boat, and added it's not a hazard to navigation.

This article tagged under:

Miamicaught on camera
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us