Five Missouri inmates were caught on video getting into a stolen Toyota Scion minutes after breaking out of a county jail Tuesday night.

In a video released by St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, the five inmates can be seen breaking into an office parking lot and stealing a parked grey 2009 Scion TC before fleeing.

According to the police report, the inmates, later identified as Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace, LuJuan Tucker, Michael Wilkins, and Kelly McSean, escaped St. Francois County jail after making their way onto the prison's roof at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Their escape was noticed by officers until 10:20 p.m.

Tucker, Sebastian, and McSean ( also known as Larry Bemboom) are known sex offenders while Pace and Wilkins have felony warrants, NBC affiliate KMOV-TV reported.

Officers said all escaped inmates left in the stolen Scion while wearing white thermal leggings, t-shirts, and white boxers, and/or basketball shorts after ditching their orange uniforms. Tucker was wearing a black t-shirt.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information on each of the inmates' whereabouts. There is a $2,500 reward each for Pace and Wilkins.