Video shows moment firefighters free kitten trapped in spare tire

The cat was spotted by the owner of the car, who heard the feline's meows.

By Marvelia Alpizar

Cats are known for their insatiable curiosity, something that often leads them to fall into traps from which they often cannot get out on their own.

This is what happened last Thursday, July 25, to a small cat in Garden Grove, California, when its curiosity left him trapped in the spare tire of a car.

The cat was discovered by the resident of the house, and owner of the car, who heard the feline's meows. The man did not hesitate to ask for help and took him to Station 86 of the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).

The firefighters tried to free him with soap and water, but it was unsuccessful, since he kept slipping and they could not get him out. That is when they called for backup from another team with specialized tools.

The team effort required a chainsaw, a large spoon to protect the kitten's head from the blade, and water to cool the area as they worked to free it.

Ultimately, the kitten was freed and went home with the resident who discovered him. It was a very successful rescue, as one of the firefighters can be heard saying on video where the officers' action was recorded.

