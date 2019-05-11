Search for Victims After Gas Station Explosion in Virginia Turns Up Three Sets of Human Remains - NBC New York
Search for Victims After Gas Station Explosion in Virginia Turns Up Three Sets of Human Remains

State police opened a criminal investigation at the behest of local authorities

Published 33 minutes ago

    
    Three sets of remains were found in the rubble of a gas station explosion in Rockbridge County, Virginia, state police said and NBC News reported.

    Matching the remains to identities could take several days, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Sgt. Rick Garletts said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

    The explosion at the fuel stop, called South River Market, was reported about 9:30 Saturday morning, and rescue crews have been combing through the rubble in an initial search for three to five people who might have been at the site before the blast.

    State police initially said in a statement on the explosion, "At this time it does not appear suspicious in nature."

    Four injured in the explosion were taken to Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital hospital.

