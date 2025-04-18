Gun violence

Campus dining employee identified as victim in Florida State shooting

Robert Morales was working for dining services at FSU, but he was originally from Miami-Dade County.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

People close to the family identified him as Robert Morales.

Morales died after a gunman opened fire on Thursday on the university campus. One other man was killed and at least six others were wounded.

Morales was working for dining services at FSU, but he was originally from Miami-Dade County. According to his LinkedIn page, he had held that job since 2015.

According to posts on X, he is survived by a wife and daughter.

"Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life," one of the posts reads, followed by family photos.

Then in another post, the same user said: "You deserved better Robert. Thank you for being in my life."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Gun violenceFlorida State UniversityMiami-Dade County
