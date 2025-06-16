An ex-employee of the Miami Beach establishment known as the Versace Mansion allegedly went into the kitchen with a large knife and threatened to slit his former boss' throat on Saturday, according to authorities.

It happened at around 6 p.m. in the rear part of the property, now called The Villa Casa Casuarina, located at 1116 Ocean Drive.

Israel Vasquez Contreras, 33, allegedly entered the kitchen area through a back door and was "making threats to kitchen staff," an arrest report states.

Police said witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as an ex-employee who had been fired, "and was not allowed to enter or remain at the establishment without proper authorization."

Once inside, Vasquez Contreras "began to lift his shirt and brandish a large kitchen knife, which he had concealed on his waistband," police said.

Frightened witnesses demanded he leave immediately, but before he did, Vasquez Contreras allegedly said in Spanish that he was going to slit his boss' throat.

Police said Vasquez Contreras named his target, who was identified as the manager who terminated his employment. That manager was not at the scene at the time of the incident, police said.

When officers arrived, a witness pointed out the suspect who was "standing in the alleyway directly in front of the kitchen area."

Vasquez Contreras was detained and consented to a search, authorities said. Police found a "concealed kitchen knife in his right pant leg, consistent with statements from the witnesses."

Vasquez Contreras was arrested and taken to a holding facility in Miami Beach, before he was transferred to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He was also on an immigration hold, but more details about his status were not immediately available.

Vasquez Contreras was booked on charges of armed burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. At a bond court hearing on Monday, a judge ruled that he should be held without bond.

The property now called The Villa Casa Casuarina was previously owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was killed on its steps in 1997. It now operates as a boutique hotel, restaurant and event venue.