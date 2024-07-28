Vegetables sold at Walmart and Aldi recalled over listeria concerns

Nearly 20 types of vegetables — including cucumbers, bell peppers, green beans and parsley — have been recalled from grocery stores across the country due to listeria concerns.

Ohio-based Weirs Farm Inc. is recalling produce sold at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi and more stores in over a dozen states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in a press release earlier this week.

The recall is an expansion of a July 12 recall of cucumbers that may be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. Weirs Farm Inc. expanded its original recall to include additional produce "out of an abundance of caution," the company said.

Consuming food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious infection called listeriosis. To date, there have been no illnesses or complaints reported, the FDA said.

News of the recall comes amid an unrelated multistate listeria outbreak in deli meats, which has sickened 34 and left two people dead

Which vegetables were recalled?

The recalled products include:

Packaged poblano

Cubanelle

Green beans

Cucumbers

Jalapeños

Bell peppers

Yellow squash

Zucchini

Additionally, the following vegetables and herbs sold by the pound have been recalled

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro

Habanero peppers

Hungarian wax peppers

Mustard greens

Parsley

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

These were packed between July 5 and July 12, per the FDA.

States affected by recall

The packaged and bulk produce was distributed to stores in the following states, per the FDA:

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

A detailed list of recalled items and affected stores in each state can be viewed here.

What is listeria?

Listeria infection can be deadly and is more likely to infect pregnant people and their newborns, people over the age of 65, and individuals with people with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An estimated 1,600 people get sick with listeriosis annually and about 260 die, per the CDC. Listeria is the third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S.

Symptoms of listeriosis depend on the person, their underlying health and the part of the body affected.

In healthy children and non-pregnant people, listeria can cause intestinal illness and rarely becomes serious, per the FDA. In pregnant adults and people with weaker immune systems, listeriosis can cause invasive illness, which occurs when the bacteria spread beyond the gut, per the CDC.

Intestinal illness caused by listeria usually begins 24 hours after eating contaminated food and lasts for one to three days.

Intestinal illness symptoms

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Invasive listeriosis has a longer incubation period. Symptoms typically appear two weeks after exposure, according to the CDC. These include:

Invasive listeriosis symptoms in pregnant people

Fever

Flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches

Invasive listeriosis symptoms in non-pregnant people

Fever

Muscle aches and fatigue

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Consumers who have eaten contaminated produce and experience any symptoms should seek medical attention or contact their healthcare provider immediately.

In a press release, Aldi advised customers who purchased recalled products to discard or return them to a local store for a full refund.

Last week, a Walmart spokesperson told NBC News on Friday that the recalled products have been removed from the stores and that the company is “working with the supplier to investigate the cause," NBC News reported.

“Wiers Farm Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation,” the FDA said.

How to prevent listeria

Following basic food safety precautions can help reduce your risk of listeria, per the FDA. These include:

Wash all fresh produce.

Refrigerate food at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

Cook and reheat food to a safe internal temperature.

Store leftovers within two hours.

Consume pre-made, ready-to-eat foods as soon as possible or before the sell by date.

Keep refrigerator shelves clean.

Foods that are more likely to be contaminated with listeria include lunch meats (unless heated), soft cheeses, unpasteurized or raw dairy, refrigerated pâtés, refrigerated smoked seafood, and sprouts, according to the CDC.

Pregnant people and people with weak immune systems should avoid these risky foods and talk to their health care provider if they have questions.

