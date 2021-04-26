connecticut restaurants

Conn. Residents Who Are Vaccinated Will Be Able to Get a Free Drink at Certain Restaurants

The campaign starts May 19 and will last through the 31st.

The governor announced that Connecticut residents who are fully vaccinated will be able to get a free drink at participating restaurants.

In order to get a free drink, residents must show their vaccination card at particular restaurants across Connecticut. The #CTDrinksOnUs campaign will take place from May 19 to 31.

A food purchase is required and there is a limit of one drink per person. Participating restaurants will determine which drinks are included, which can include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The campaign was launched as an incentive to get more Connecticut folks vaccinated against COVID-19.

All Wood N Tap locations across the state are participating, as well as small businesses in different parts of the state. The list of participating restaurants may grow as it gets closer to May 19.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, click here.

