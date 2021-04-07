Va. Lt. Gov. Fairfax Says He Was Treated Like George Floyd, Emmett Till Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said during the state’s Democratic gubernatorial debate Tuesday night that he was treated like George Floyd and Emmett Till when Democrats immediately called for his resignation after two women accused him of sexual assault in 2019.

Toward the end of the hour-long televised debate at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., Fairfax answered a question about the future of policing in the state with a broadside against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running for the office again.

“The murder of George Floyd was horrific," Fairfax said. "But it recalls a history in Virginia and in our nation where African Americans, in particular African American men, are presumed to be guilty, are treated inhumanely, are given no due process and have their lives impacted, in some cases taken away in an instant.”

Fairfax, who is Black, then raised the example of the allegations in 2019, saying he was “falsely accused” of sexual assault. Fairfax specifically singled out McAuliffe’s response when the allegations surfaced. The other candidates had also called for his resignation following the allegations.

