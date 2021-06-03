Utah Sisters, Aged 9 and 4, Take Parents' Car in Bid to Get to a California Beach, Crash Into Semi Instead

Two Utah girls aged just 9 and 4 were uninjured Wednesday after they took a car and crashed into a tractor-trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation, police said.

The driver of the truck also was unhurt.

The parents of the girls were asleep when they took the keys, police told NBC affiliate KSL. They were awakened when police told them about the crash.

The children told police they wanted to take a beach vacation.

"I guess they were intending to start their summer vacation a little early," said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

The crash happened when the 9-year-old driver sideswiped one driver, then swerved into the path of the truck on a highway frontage road in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City.

The children were wearing their seatbelts during the crash that briefly closed traffic lanes near the highway.

