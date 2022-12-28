US Will Require People Traveling From China to Take COVID-19 Test: CDC

The United States will require a negative COVID-19 test taken before departure from anyone traveling from China starting Jan. 5, according to federal health officials.

The announcement on Wednesday was made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"All air passengers two years and older originating from China will be required to get a test no more than two days before their departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau and show a negative test results to the airlines upon departure," Dr. Henry Walke, director of CDC Center for Preparedness and Response, said in a statement.

"This will also apply to persons traveling from the PRC via third country transit into passengers connecting through the United States onward to further destinations due to the current volume of passengers from the PRC and transit in Incheon International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport On the way to the United States," Walke added.

Travelers flying through those airports will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test no more than two days before their departure to the U.S. if they were in China within the last 10 days.

Walke also said incoming passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 more than 10 days before the flight can provide documentation of recovery instead of a negative result.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.