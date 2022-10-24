Ruth Bader Ginsburg

US Postal Service Honoring Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Stamp

The first-class “forever” stamp will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date

This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The U.S. Postal Service is honoring her as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year, seen in this rendering released by the agency on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Postal Service via AP

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, the Supreme Court said Friday.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

