US Politicians React to Capitol Takeover on Twitter: ‘A National Embarrassment'

Members of Congress were working to certify Electoral College results that declare Joe Biden as the next president of the United States when some pro-Trump supporters, later described as a mob, overtook law enforcement outside and entered the halls of Congress today.

A number of the pro-Trump supporters escalated the peaceful protest outside the U.S. Capitol into a disturbing attack on the Democratic process when they breached security barriers, bypassed law enforcement and took over the Capitol building.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to again allege "fraud" in the election. Twitter labeled his tweet: "This claim about election fraud is disputed." Politicians from both parties weighed in on Trump's rhetoric. Sen. Cory Booker tweeted, "Donald Trump incited this. He is responsible for this."

On August 24, 1814, the British stormed our Capitol and set fire to it.



Now the Capitol has again been breached and sieged.



Donald Trump incited this. He is responsible for this. And he is silent as this tragic moment continues. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 6, 2021

After some of the rioters strolled into the House chambers, broke windows, roamed the Senate floor and took cellphone photos, tear gas was dispatched, guns were drawn and an unidentified woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol.

"Leave the building," Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham described the day's events as "a national embarrassment" and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser enacted a 6 p.m. curfew for Washington, D.C.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

Trump posted a recorded video message to Twitter and said, "We had an election that was stolen from us... but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order... We love you. You are very special." The tweet was later deleted.

"The world's watching and like so many other Americans, I am genuinely shocked and saddened that our nation, so long the beacon of light and hope for democracy, has come to such a dark moment," President-elect Joe Biden said at a news conference.

While sheltering in place Wednesday, Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin called on President Donald Trump to put an end to the chaos that ensued after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. “Mr. President, you have got to stop this,” he said. “You are the only person who can call this off. Call it off. The election is over. Call it off. This is bigger than you.”

Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked the effort by Republicans to overturn the election results.

McConnell said that "our democracy would enter a death spiral" if the election results were not upheld.

"The scenes we saw today will inspire others to take advantage. This is a serious moment in our history and we ought to not excuse it as a line of protest. A line was crossed today," said former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta in an interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News.

Republicans and Democrats communicated with constituents on Twitter and shared their reactions to what Bowser called "unlawful behavior."

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

Statement by President George W. Bush on Insurrection at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/rF77j0fIBK — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) January 6, 2021

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

America is so much better than what we’re seeing today. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

I join President-elect @JoeBiden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, “allow the work of democracy to go forward.” — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 6, 2021

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!



This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

In this moment of unrest, violence and anger, we must remember the words of Dr. King, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” Let each of us try to be a light to see our country out of this dark moment. — Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:



Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes.



This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

I am disgusted by the lawless acts of violence being perpetrated at the Capitol. Disgraceful. A sad day in American history. The world is watching. We are the United States of America. We must be better than this. We ARE better than this. — Sen. Dan Sullivan (@SenDanSullivan) January 6, 2021

I’m in the Capitol. I’m safe, and my team and I are sheltering in place.



The President of the United States has incited a riot that has now stormed the Capitol. There are rioters roaming the halls of the Capitol. I saw them with my own eyes.



Our country deserves better. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform.



Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Call it what it is: An attack on the Capitol is an attack on democracy. Today we are trying to use the democratic process to address grievances. This violence inhibits our ability to do that. Violent protests were unacceptable this summer and are unacceptable now. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) January 6, 2021

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

While I am in Miami recovering from COVID-19, I’m deeply troubled by what is happening in Washington.



I am praying for the safety of my colleagues & our law enforcement. 🙏🏻



There is absolutely no place for violence and rioting in the U.S. Capitol! — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) January 6, 2021

Make no mistake: the domestic terrorism at the U.S. Capitol by armed protestors is not only Trump's fault alone.



This is the result of leaders in the Republican Party fueling conspiracy, division, and hatred for years. And it won't be fixed until they lose their office. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe. We are heeding the safety guidance from Capitol Police. We will not be stopped from doing our Constitutional duty. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) January 6, 2021

At least #Socialist #Democrats have NOT defunded Capitol police.



Evacuating chamber. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist white supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power.



Have no doubt: Joe Biden will be sworn in as President in 2 weeks. — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) January 6, 2021

We are locked in the House Chamber. They have suspended debate. We have just been briefed the Capitol has been breached. They are asking us to put on masks for tear gas. Violence has no place in our politics. This needs to stop now! — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) January 6, 2021

I was in the House Chamber. Then we were on lockdown, then evacuated and now we are safe. We remain steadfast in our resolve to defend our democracy today. — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) January 6, 2021

Any violence or threat of violence is completely unacceptable.



Americans can exercise their First Amendment rights, but must do so peacefully. — Rep. Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) January 6, 2021

After being in the House chamber to certify the results of a fair and free election, I am now sheltering in place.



The President and every single Republican who incited and encouraged this behavior must denounce it immediately. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 6, 2021

What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

The Capitol has been breached. Both chambers have been evacuated. This is not peaceful protest, this is domestic terrorism. This violence is direct result of Trump undermining our democratic process simply because he didn't like the results. Shameful and completely reckless. https://t.co/X6F181i2sh — Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (@RepStricklandWA) January 6, 2021