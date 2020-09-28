US Official: 2020 Census to End Oct. 5 Despite Court Order

The U.S. secretary of Commerce says the 2020 census will end Oct. 5, despite a federal judge's ruling last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October, according to a tweet posted on the Census Bureau's website Monday.

The 2020 U.S. Census is required for anyone living in the United States, but there are billions of reasons you'd want to take it: lawmakers use census data to divvy up money for important resources like hospitals, fire stations and roads. Lawmakers will rely on this year's census data until 2030, so now's your chance to make sure your household is counted where it counts the most!

The tweet said the ability for people to self-respond to the census questionnaire and the door-knocking phase census takers go to homes that haven't yet responded is ending Oct. 5.

The announcement came as a virtual hearing was being held in San Jose, California, as a follow-up to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's preliminary injunction.

