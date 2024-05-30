U.S. district judge Larry Hicks killed by car collision outside court in Nevada

United States District Court judge Larry R. Hicks was hit by a car and killed outside the federal courthouse in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. He was 80.

Appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001, Hicks had a long and storied legal career that began when he began as a prosecutor at the Washoe County District Attorney's Office in 1968. He had been a senior District Court Judge since 2013 and retained an active caseload.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, NBC affiliate KRNV of Reno reported. Reno Police were called to the scene at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Hicks was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

Hicks' son Chris Hicks, who is the current Washoe County District Attorney, was among the local officials to pay tribute to him.

"Today, our community lost an extraordinary man. Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired, lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice," he said in a statement.

He continued: "To us, he was first and foremost, a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother. His loss is beyond comprehension."

Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said in a statement on behalf of Reno police that Hicks' death was a tragedy that would "leave a lasting impact on our lives," while Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said his "legacy will forever be noted in Washoe County."

