US Citizen Killed in Gunfire in Turks and Caicos Islands

An American tourist visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands and two other people were killed in a series of shootings in the British overseas territory Sunday, police said.

The U.S. citizen, who was not publicly identified, died after people Police Commissioner Trevor Botting described as “armed criminals” fired indiscriminately into a vehicle at 6 p.m.

Another person from a local business was also killed, and three other people were wounded, Botting said at a news conference Monday.

A third body, that of a man, was found later. Investigators think he was one of the attackers and that he was killed by police in a shootout, Botting said.

