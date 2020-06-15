Former eBay Employees Sent Cockroaches, Bloody Pig Mask to Mass. Couple In Harassment Campaign: US Attorney

Six former employees of eBay have been charged with cyberstalking for allegedly waging a harassment campaign against a Natick, Massachusetts, couple behind an online newsletter that criticized the e-commerce company.

In a news conference, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said Monday, the employees sent menacing packages to the couple's home, including a bloody pig mask, in a bid to deter them from writing critically about the company.

Lelling said eBay executives were "enraged" by the coverage of the company on the couple's website. One allegedly said he wanted to "crush this lady," referring to the woman in the couple that ran the site.

Lelling called it a "systematic campaign fueled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize this middle-aged couple."

The employees allegedly involved in the scheme were James Baugh, eBay’s former Senior Director of Safety and Security; Stephanie Poppm a senior manager of global intelligence; Stephanie Stockwell, an intelligence analyst; Veronica Zea, a contractor; Brian Gilbert, a senior manager of special operations; and David Harvillem, former director of global resiliency.

One of the former employees had been arrested, and another was being actively sought by authorities.

Beginning in August of last year, the employees allegedly sent disturbing packages to the couple's home, as well as anonymous threatening letters online and allegedly surveilled them in the Boston area.

The packages sent to the couple's home included fly larvae, spiders, a box of live cockroaches, a sympathy wreath on the occasion of the death of a loved one, a book of advice on how to survive the death of a spouse and pornography send to their neighbors in the couple's names, Lelling said.

Other packages included a Halloween mask featuring the face of a bloody pig. A bloody pig fetus was ordered, but never sent due to questions from the supplier, Lelling added.

"This was a determined, systematic effort by senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple in Natick, all because they published content the company executives didn't like.

"For a while they succeeded, psychologically devastating these people for weeks, as they desperately tried to figure out what was going on and stop it."