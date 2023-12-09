UPenn president resigns following backlash of congressional antisemitism testimony

F11photo | Istock | Getty Images

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned after receiving criticism for her testimony at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism where she struggled to answer a question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews qualifies as harassment.

Penn announced on Saturday that Magill decided to "voluntarily" tender her resignation but will remain a tenured faculty member at the university's law school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

