As we head toward September, countless Americans are gearing up to celebrate Labor Day, an occasion dedicated to honoring workers’ achievements. However, in many other parts of the world, a similar celebration takes place on May 1, known as May Day or International Workers Day.

This special day traces its roots back to a significant strike that commenced in the U.S. on May 1, 1886.

Here’s the story behind the birth of this holiday:

In 1886, over 300,000 workers across the nation participated in the strike organized by the American Federation of Labor, advocating for an eight-hour workday to replace the excessively long workdays that had previously stretched to 16 hours.

On May 4, a riot broke out in Chicago’s Haymarket Square, leading to the loss of seven police officers’ lives and four civilians.

Eight men were found guilty of murder and received death sentences in a trial widely criticized for its lack of fairness with a partial jury.

In 1869, socialists and trade unions in Paris introduced May Day as a holiday, similar to the U.S. Labor Day, to honor both the strike and the Haymarket tragedy.

During the Cold War era, the United States distanced itself from May Day due to its connections with communist nations. Instead, the U.S. government instituted other holidays such as “Loyalty Day” on May 1.

Over time, May Day transformed into a public holiday in more than 60 nations, serving as a tribute to the invaluable contributions and accomplishments of workers.