college

University Professors Fear Returning to Campus as Coronavirus Cases Surge Nationwide

"I am anticipating this semester with a good bit of dread," one professor said

SMU Campus
NBC 5

As coronavirus cases start to surge in more than 30 states across the U.S., some professors are pushing back when it comes to returning to campus for in-person teaching, NBC News reports. More than 50% of colleges and universities have announced they will be hosting professors or students back on campus in the next few months, per data tracked by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team spoke to professors at various colleges who expressed fears of physically returning back to work.

“There’s a tremendous amount of insecurity and a tremendous amount of anxiety,” said Laura Crary, an art history professor at a liberal arts college in South Carolina.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

Coronavirus Deaths Take a Long-Expected Turn for the Worse

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Trump's Defiant Help for Stone Adds to Tumult in Washington

“All it’s gonna take is one really bad case — student, faculty or staff — and the whole house of cards is going to come crashing down. And I don’t want that case to be me,” she added.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

collegeCoronavirusprofessor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us