A student who had just started attending the University of Delaware was struck and killed by a speeding motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop, investigators said.

The incident occurred late Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. near the University of Delaware's campus in Newark, Delaware. A University of Delaware police officer was trying to stop a motorcycle rider who committed traffic offenses on East Main and South Chapel streets, according to investigators.

The motorcyclist allegedly ignored the officer’s emergency lights and sped westbound on East Main Street. The officer didn’t engage in the pursuit and turned off his emergency lights, officials said.

As the motorcyclist continued speeding, the vehicle struck a University of Delaware student who was walking in a crosswalk on West Main Street, just west of North College Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist also struck four other pedestrians on the sidewalk and a light pole, according to investigators.

Bystanders tried to save the student -- an 18-year-old woman from New Jersey -- but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not revealed the victim’s identity. University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis revealed the victim was a first-year student at the school, however, and that many of her friends and classmates witnessed the crash.

“We cannot express enough how sorry we are for the family, friends, and greater community as we are all so deeply shaken by the sudden loss of one of our own,” Assanis wrote. “Our hearts are very heavy today.”

Assanis’ message also included resources for students to help them through the tragedy.

Three of the pedestrians who were struck by the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital, police said. A fourth pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The motorcycle rider, who fell off the vehicle during the crash, was also taken to the hospital. Police said they don’t believe the motorcyclist’s injuries are life-threatening.

While the motorcyclist has not been charged at this time, police continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information on the crash, please call the Newark Police Department at 302-366-7100 x 3414 or email waston@newark.de.us.