United Airlines Is Getting Rid of Its Popular Biscoff Cookies on Flights

United Airlines is leaving Biscoff cookies on the ground.

On Tuesday, the airline announced that it's replacing the sugary spice cookies with Oreo Thins as part of an update to its complimentary snack offerings on flights.

The airline will continue to offer economy passengers both pretzels and the popular Dutch stroopwafels, which were reintroduced last year to the delight of cookie lovers who fly frequently.

The Biscoff cookies are not gone for good, however. United spokesperson Andrea Hiller told TODAY they are part of a rotation and are currently being rotated out for Oreo Thins, but have not permanently been removed as an option.

"The point is to give people options,'' she said. "The stroopwafel is beloved by all, but the Biscoff cookies can be rotated back in. We just want people to understand they are on a rotation, and people are excited about the Oreos, too."

Oreo Thins, which were first released in 2015, are basically skinny Oreos that are about half the width of original Oreos. They have less cream and fewer calories, leading to a crunchier overall eating experience.

Oreo Things contain about 35 calories per cookie, compared to about 60 per Biscoff cookie. No word yet on whether the planes' beverage carts will be carrying extra milk to give people the option to dunk their free Oreos.

For those needing their mile-high Biscoff fix, Delta and Alaska Airlines will still be serving the beloved cookies. Oreo Thins will begin rolling out on United flights in March.

While Biscoff lovers made their voices heard about the change, others wondered if United will be handing out toothbrushes so that passengers don't have teeth covered in black Oreo pieces when they exit the plane.

@united why would you replace Biscoff cookies with Oreos? Oreos are good but . . . what do your teeth look like after eating Oreos? No one wants to brush their teeth on a plane! — Pat Faughnan (@Pfawn) February 18, 2020

Others wanted United to go big and just give them the regular-sized Oreos.

Time out... @united is replacing the #Biscoff cookies?!?! Which genius signed off on this? Bless your pitiful little heart 😤https://t.co/S25qERvEbX — jeanae (@Jeanae) February 18, 2020

Replacing @BiscoffCookies with THIN @Oreo cookies @united ? Take it back. TAKE IT BACK! I lOVE Oreos, just not those thin abominations that sully the great name. Double-stuff maybe. Maybe.



Million-miler in search of new airline, must have @BiscoffCookies for snacks... — Leeee (@leethesojourner) February 14, 2020

And many people were just really, really mad.

I just read will REPLACE biscoff Cookies with Oreo thins onboard. This is not OK are THE best https://t.co/RiSRVlb6hD pic.twitter.com/Vw2MOXYz7d — Judith Harvey (@bakingwithjudy) February 18, 2020

United announcing they will no longer serve Biscoff cookies is a shame.. not that I fly United but still. Biscoff cookies>>>>>> — Matthias Ducciano (@duccimane15) February 18, 2020

Cookie lovers may disagree on the Biscoff for Oreo swap, but one thing is for certain: The airline better lay off the stroopwafels!

